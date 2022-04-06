Mental health and addictions top of mind at SUMA convention

Newly elected Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) president Randy Goulden said Tuesday following her election win, the mental health and addictions crisis was a growing concern for Saskatchewan Municipalities.

“We know it’s not normally a municipal responsibility, but we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and help.” Goulden said.

The final day of the SUMA convention allowed for community delegates to bring concerns directly to provincial ministers through dialogue and the so-called “bear pit” sessions.

SUMA wants to see increased collaboration between provincial and local governments on this front, an idea Everett Hindley, Mental Health and Addictions Minister, is on board for.

“If we’re going to aggressively provide some support and tackle some of these challenges, we’re going to need to continue to work with our municipal partners.” Hindley said.

The Saskatchewan Corners Service reported 309 confirmed overdose deaths in 2021. Already in 2022, they have reported 114 suspected overdose deaths between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2022.

The annual SUMA convention wrapped up at noon on Wednesday.