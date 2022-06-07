Mental health issues need to be examined following Uko inquest: Sask. NDP

The Saskatchewan NDP is calling for a legislative command to examine mental health issues in the province after the conclusion of an inquest into the death of Samwel Uko.

Uko took his own life in 2020 after being turned away from a Regina emergency room twice earlier that day.

The 20-year-old was suffering from mental health issues. It has prompted a new policy that no emergency patient be sent home without first being seen by a doctor. Uko family supporters believe needed changes go beyond that.

“For a long time black people haven’t felt accepted in the community, haven’t felt like we belong, outreach director for Black in Sask, Christian Mbanza said.

“Again for immigrant families to see things like this happen over and over again it’s concerning, but again I think it’s important to remember that we are going to continue to stay optimistic and push for the changes to come.”

The NDP opposition is calling for a legislative committee to delve into mental health treatment.

“To speak to families about their experiences and their suggestions about things that could happen within the system,” NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer said.

The inquest jury made several recommendations including mental health and cultural diversity training for all hospital staff. It also recommended that emergency departments have a psychiatric nurse and police officer present at all times.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said it will consider the recommendations.