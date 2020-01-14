REGINA -- The 2020 Meridian Canadian Open begins Tuesday night in Yorkton with the top teams in the world will be competing.

The event runs Jan. 14 to 19 at the Gallagher Centre in Yorkton.

Two Saskatchewan teams are taking part on the men’s side, Team Muyres and Team Dunstone.

No female teams from Saskatchewan are competing.

The last time the tournament was in Yorkton, Kirk Muyres played third for Steve Laycock. Muyres is now the skip of his own team.

Team Dunstone is coming off their first Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling men's title at The Masters in North Bay, Ont.

Draw one gets underway at 7 p.m.