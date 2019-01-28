

CTV Regina





For 50 years, the Metis Addiction Council of Saskatchewan has helped thousands of people with their addictions.

Their services are offered in Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Regina and infuse Metis heritage and traditional indigenous teachings with a 12-step recovery model.

“Anybody that’s struggling with addiction can come here,” registered social worker and addictions counsellor Linda Wasmuth said. “They just need their health card number and a willingness to learn.”

This year, the council wants to celebrate all of their success, while pay homage to past leaders.

“The Dufors, Keewatins, Dieters, Chantels. There have been a number of leaders in the community that were individually concerned about their families, about their alcohol lifestyle impact on their families, so they did something about it,” executive director of the Metis Addictions Council Raymond Laliberte said .

Desiree Peters has been one of those success stories.

Two weeks ago, she made the decision to reach out for help to turn her life around.

“It took a lot of strength to come through those doors and say goodbye to my old past life and addiction,” Peters said. “If was really hard, but I did it.”

Peters is taking part in a 28-day program that is offered in east central Regina.

Now sober, she’s learning about her past addictions and healing from trauma she went through.

“It’s been really good. I learned a lot about abandonment issues,” she said.

The Metis Addiction Council say they plan to grow into the future to meet the needs of their clients including longer programs, transition housing and a stronger focus on mental health.

Based on reporting by CTV’s Creeson Agecoutay