Mid-April storm causing issues on Sask. roads

The ‘Colorado low’ which led to blizzard conditions in southeast Saskatchewan has brought winter back to Regina.

CTV Regina Meterologist Bradlyn Oakes said some weather stations near the city reported up to 14 cm of snow over the past 48 hours.

The dump of snow is causing road conditions to quickly deteriorate. Regina police said they responded to 18 collisions between 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and 9 a.m. Thursday morning, three of which led to minor injuries.

City of Regina snow removal crews moved into storm response mode by focusing on major roads, transit routes and school zones. According to a release from the City of Regina, crews are also applying ice control to keep people safe and keep traffic moving.

The city also advises residents to use caution while driving and stay back from snow plowing and sanding equipment. Regina Transit is also experiencing delays but residents can click here for live updates on bus routes.

For the most current highway hotline updates, click here.