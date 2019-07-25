

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have parted ways with defensive line coach Mike Scheper.

The team made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

“The decision to let Mike go was a difficult one,” head coach Craig Dickenson said in a news release. “Mike is a tireless worker and a dedicated coach. In spite of this, we felt this decision was the right one for the team. We thank Mike for his work and wish him the very best in the future.”

The team says the remaining coaching staff will work with the defensive line until they hire a new defensive line coach.