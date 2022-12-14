Mill rate increases, additional police funding on the docket as Regina city council begins 2023-24 budget deliberations

Regina’s city council begins its deliberations over the 2023 - 2024 annual budgets on Wednesday.

It marks the first time a multi-year budget has been introduced by city council.

The two-year plan outlines increases to the mill rate and utility prices for residents, while several city services will receive bumps in funding.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is requesting an $11 million increase in funding over the next two years. Under the proposal, its annual budget will exceed $100 million in 2024.

Over 100 delegates from a wide array of organizations, special interest groups and other entities around Regina are set to give presentations over the next three days.

Budget deliberations are set to conclude on Dec. 16 at city hall.

BACK TO BACK MILL RATE INCREASES

Regina residents can expect mill rate increases in both 2023 and 2024.

An increase of 4.67 per cent is expected in 2023 while a 4.66 per cent increase is anticipated in 2024.

According to the city, inflation was a main determining factor when proposing the increases.

For the average home valued at $315,000, this would mean an increase of $8.72 per month in 2023 and $9.11 per month in 2024, the city said in a release.

The city is allocating 2.29 per cent of revenue in 2023 and 2.18 per cent in 2024 from the mill rate increases toward civic operations.

Another 0.5 per cent of the mill rate increase revenue will support the city’s Recreation Infrastructure Program.

While 1.88 per cent in 2023 and 1.98 per cent in 2024 will be allocated to RPS, according to a City of Regina news release.

UTILITY RATES

City council will look to approve increases in utility rates for Regina residents.

A 4.5 per cent in 2023 is expected, followed by a four per cent increase in 2024.

For the average homeowner this would mean an additional increase of $87.94 in 2023 and $79.29 in 2024.

INCREASED FUNDING FOR RPS

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is looking for increased budgets for both 2023 and 2024.

RPS received an approximately $4 million increase in its net operating budget, totaling $92.8 million in 2022.

The city’s police service suggested a net operating budget of $98,123,200 is needed for 2023. This is based off of an estimated $110,088,600 in gross expenditures and $11,965,400 in projected revenue.

The net operating budget would be an increase of $5,326,500, or 5.7 per cent, over RPS’s 2022 budget.

For 2024, the police service is requesting a net operating budget of $103,820,700. Gross expenditures are estimated to be $111,088,600 while revenues make up the $11,747,500 difference.

The increase in the service’s net operating budget from 2023 to 2024 equals $5,697,500 or 5.8 per cent.

CITY OPERATING BUDGET

The city’s proposed operating budget for 2023 is estimated to total $542,212,000.

This marks an increase of $30,242,000 year over year or an increase of 5.9 per cent from 2022.

The operating budget for 2024 is slated to total $563,746,000.

The year over year increase from 2023-24 is smaller at $21,534,000 or 3.9 per cent.

Operational funding for Economic Development Regina (EDR) will increase in 2024, according to the proposed budget.

Funding for the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) and REAL District will remain unchanged from 2023-24.

2023:

Provincial Capital Commission: $2,719,000

Economic Development Regina: $1,695,000

REAL District: $2,010,000

2024:

Provincial Capital Commission: $2,719,000

Economic Development Regina: $1,995,000 (17.6 per cent increase)

REAL District: $2,010,000

CAPITAL BUDGET

The City of Regina’s capital budget will see a decrease between 2023 and 2024.

The city estimated that its gross expenditures for 2023 will total $157,101,000, while 2024 is projected to total $141,973,000.

This marks a $15,128,000 reduction in gross expenditures or a 10.6 per cent decrease.

The city outlined in a news release that $1.25 billion will be spent on infrastructure renewal over the next five years.

$741 million will be allocated for general fund capital projects while $510 million will be spent on utility fund capital projects.

UTILITY BUDGET

The city’s utility operating budget will see a year over year increase, according to the 2023-24 proposal.

Regina’s utility operating budget for 2023 is listed as $166,491,000, while 2024 totals $174,135,000. This equals out to an increase of 4.5 per cent or $7,644,000.

More details to come…