REGINA -- An expansion project at Minhas Sask Brewery and Distillery Regina location has bumped it up to the second largest brewery in the province. Currently, Great Western is the largest.

Over the last 18 months, the company has moved its brewery and tap room to a new location at 435 McDonald St. It has also upgraded operations at the McLeod St. facility.

“We have taken the old brewery out and expanded the distillery and also added a cidery. We are also going to be making cider in the old property and now we have a dedicated brewery,” Moni Minhas, president and CEO of Minhas, said.

The new brewery has 28 boilers and an onsite canning station to allow the company to produce more product.

Minhas says the COVID-19 pandemic gave him more time to complete the project, but also created some additional difficulties.

“It took almost a year to order the tanks, order the brewhouse, install it, get all the approvals and start brewing,” he said. “All of a sudden it kept getting worse and worse. Now you have to get equipment, no one is carrying stock and freight [was just] ridiculous from around the world for the equipment that we got. So that delayed, cost more and certainly a lot more uncertainty.”

The final costs of the expansion project came to around $4 million.

Minhas said that it was worth it because he is already seeing an increase in sales with a more visible tap room.

“Our sales are up double digits as a result of moving the old tap room because of the new location and a much bigger operation.”

The staff at the brewery and tap room are looking forward to the COVID-19 restriction easing across the province over the next few weeks. Minhas said this will allow them to book more tastings and brewery tours which hasn’t been able to happen since the pandemic started.

“It feels great just to not have the restrictions, it feels even better to be able to [drink the] beer that took me one full year to come up with,’ Minhas said.