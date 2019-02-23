

CTV Regina





Minhas Saskatchewan Distillery is temporarily closing their Regina taproom after a voluntary recall notice.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the distillery said it is recalling its entire distillery and spirit products after an instrument used to measure alcohol percentage went out of calibration in December.

“As we were just starting out, we did not find this out until now,” the post said.

It said Minhas found out the alcohol content was higher than what was stated on the bottles.

Minhas added that products are still safe to drink and there are no health concerns with the recall. It hopes be back selling their products in the next two to three weeks.