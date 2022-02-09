Mini Shrimp Tostadas

These delicious one-bite wonders are a fun appetizer that take little time to prepare.

Makes 12. Recipe can easily be doubled or tripled according to your needs.

12 raw shrimp, peeled and tail removed. (size 41/50 approx)

1 tbsp butter

1 large clove garlic

½ tsp chili powder

Splash white wine

1-2 tbsp chopped cilantro

Cilantro Crema

¼ cup mayo

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp lime juice

Guacamole

1 ripe avocado

1 tbsp chopped red onion

1 tbsp cilantro

1 tbsp lime juice

Salt and pepper, to taste

12 small round corn chips, such as Tostidos

12 cilantro leaves

Heat a skillet over medium high heat. Melt the butter and add the garlic, chili powder and shrimp. Cook, stirring frequently until shrimp are nearly cooked. Add about 2 tbsp white wine and cook for about 1 minute. Toss with the cilantro and remove from the heat.

Meanwhile, make the crèma by whisking together the mayo, cumin, paprika and lime juice. Set aside.

To make the guacamole, mash the avocado. Stir in the onion, cilantro, lime juice and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

To assemble, lay the corn chips on a flat plate. Top with about 1 tsp guacamole. Top with one shrimp and spoon over a small amount of the juice in the skillet. Top each shrimp with ¼ tsp crema. Garnish with a cilantro leaf, if desired.