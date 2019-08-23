The Ministry of Highways has installed four new weigh scales around Regina that weigh the semi and trailer while they are in motion.

"We're always open to new and better ways of doing things that are more efficient and more fair,” said David Horth, Assistant Director of Communications, Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure. “Really our number one job is to try and make sure things are safe and that’s why we do most of what we do is to try and make sure everyone gets home at night."

The scales weigh the semi and trailer when they drive over the cement platforms along the highways. There are also cameras above that take photos of the cab, trailers and license plates. The Ministry of highways has installed four of these scales as part of the Regina Bypass Project on highways 11, 6, 33 and 1.

"If you can use technology to solve problems that’s always a good thing,” said Horth. “It allows the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol to monitor trucks remotely and if something comes in via the technology is a concern they can follow up with an investigation."

The investigation could result in a large fine for the driver of the vehicle. The Ministry of Highways said these new scales won't result in any jobs losses and it’s just a way to ensure the highways are safer and last longer.

“It’s a really important safety consideration and it also preserves the road’s surface,” said Horth. “Overweight vehicles wear the roads down much sooner than they should because it’s hard on the road’s surface. The number one reason is safety. We have regulations to make sure that everyone is safe.”

The technology was developed by a Saskatoon company, International Road Dynamics. The cameras are not in use right now but the Ministry of Highways said they should be fully operations sometime after the Regina Bypass opens at the end of October. Right now the Ministry said it is if testing and tuning the technology.

Glenn Lipsett owns Lipsett Cartage and is in favour of these new scales. He just hopes highway patrol officers are still conducting roadside inspections.

"I don’t want to see them not have scales and not do road side inspections or those kinds of things because I think it’s important to make sure that the vehicles are out there are operating in a safe manner too," said Lipsett.

Lipsett said these new scales will also improve the transportation industry by ensuring over weight trailers aren’t passing through unnoticed.

"It puts us all on the same page,” said Lipsett. “We don’t have people out there doing things illegally or hauling twice as much and being overweight for the same amount of money that we're hauling legal loads for. And again it all comes down to safety; I just can’t stress it enough."