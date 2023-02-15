Minor damage reported after hotel fire on Albert Street

No one was injured after an early morning hotel fire on Albert Street, Regina Fire said on Twitter.

According to the tweet, crews were called to the scene around 5:53 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews responded to a fire on the 3rd floor of a hotel on Albert St at 5:53am. Fire was located quickly and extinguished by firefighters. Minor damage. Searches completed and no injuries to report. Fire under investigation. #YQR pic.twitter.com/1T7yBQ8jWY — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) February 15, 2023

The fire was on the hotel’s third floor.

Regina Fire said crews located the fire quickly and extinguished it.

Minor damage was reported. The fire remains under investigation.

Regina Fire did not name the hotel.