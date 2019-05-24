Minor injuries after residential rollover, police still looking for one driver
A turned-over car on the front lawn of a home on the corner of 13th Ave. and Osler St. as a result of a crash Friday night.
CTV Regina
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 11:07PM CST
A crash that left one driver with minor injuries and two cars on the front lawn of a home Friday night is under investigation, per Regina police.
The two-vehicle collision happened at the corner of Osler St. and 13th Ave.
The cause is still being determined, but police suspect one of the cars blew a stop sign at the intersection.
The driver of the rolled-over car was taken to hospital with minor injuries while the driver of the other car involved reportedly left the scene.