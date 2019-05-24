

CTV Regina





A crash that left one driver with minor injuries and two cars on the front lawn of a home Friday night is under investigation, per Regina police.

The two-vehicle collision happened at the corner of Osler St. and 13th Ave.

The cause is still being determined, but police suspect one of the cars blew a stop sign at the intersection.

The driver of the rolled-over car was taken to hospital with minor injuries while the driver of the other car involved reportedly left the scene.