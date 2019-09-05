

CTV News Regina





A man suffered minor injuries after a parked vehicle was shot at on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Montreal Street around 1:15 a.m. for a gun call. According to police, a person inside a dark SUV fired a gun at a parked vehicle with two men inside. Broken glass injured one of the men, and he was treated by EMS at the scene.

Police say there was also a bullet hole found in a residence in the area where the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.