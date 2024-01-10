REGINA
Regina

    • Minor injuries reported after 'apparent explosion' at north Regina business

    Emergency services responded to a commercial fire at a business on the 400 block of Albert Street north. (Courtesy: Regina fire) Emergency services responded to a commercial fire at a business on the 400 block of Albert Street north. (Courtesy: Regina fire)

    Three people received minor injuries following an “apparent explosion” at a north Regina business.

    According to Regina’s fire department, an “explosive event” Wednesday afternoon caused significant damage to a business on the 400 block of Albert Street North.

    The incident was reported just after 4 p.m. and as of 5:14 p.m. the fire was deemed to be under control, Regina fire said.

    As crews remain on scene, police have closed Albert Street North to all traffic between 9th Ave and 7th Ave. North.

    “At this early stage of the investigation, no other information is available,” Regina police said.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

