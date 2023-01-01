Minor injuries reported after semi accident north of Regina

Firefighters were on the scene of an accident north of Regina that saw a semi slide off Highway 11.

Units of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to the accident just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters freed two people from a semi that slid off Highway 11 and rolled onto its side. Both reported minor injuries.

EMS and RCMP were also on the scene of the accident, according to RFPS.

The scene was declared safe with no hazardous risks.

RFPS advised the public to prepare for icy road conditions in the wake of the semi incident.