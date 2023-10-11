Minor injuries reported after single vehicle collision on Regina's Ring Road

Regina police say a single-vehicle collision on Ring Road Tuesday morning resulted in no significant road closures and just minor injuries.

According to an email from Regina police, officers were sent to Ring Road between Ross Avenue and McDonald Street shortly before 8:30 a.m.

It appeared a car heading north on Ring Road crossed the centre ditch and southbound lanes before colliding with a guard rail, Regina police said.

EMS and fire also responded to the scene, Regina police said no significant road closures were put in place.