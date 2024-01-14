Minor injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Moose Jaw motel

One driver was taken to hospital after a crash sent one vehicle careening into a motel in downtown Moose Jaw.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS).

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the scene in the area of Manitoba Street East and Main Street North.

Police confirmed two vehicles were involved. As a result of the crash, one of the vehicles left the street and struck Capone’s Hideaway Motel – causing $50,000 in damages, police said.

The driver of the vehicle involved was taken to hospital by EMS for minor injures.

MJPS’s investigation into the crash in considered ongoing.