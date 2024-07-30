REGINA
Regina

    • Minor injuries reported after vehicle hits multiple homes, vehicles in south Regina

    One person sustained minor injuries after Regina Fire says a vehicle struck two homes and two other vehicles in the city’s south end early Tuesday morning.

    According to a post on X from Regina Fire, crews were called to the scene around 3:51 a.m.

    One person was extracted from the vehicle, Regina Fire said, adding they sustained minor injuries.

    No other injuries were reported.

    Photos from the scene show serious damage inflicted to the two homes – including broken windows, exterior walls and a collapsed garage door.

    CTV News has reached out to the Regina Police Service for more details.

    More to come…

