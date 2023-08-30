Minor injuries reported for two people in Broad Street rollover

Emergency services were quick to respond to a rollover in the Highland Park area.

Police cruisers and fire trucks occupied the intersection of 1st Avenue North and Broad Street where a grey SUV could be seen laying on its roof.

In a statement to CTV News, Regina police said a two vehicle crash was reported at around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers were still on scene several hours later, speaking to bystanders and taking measurements around the crashed vehicle.

Traffic on Broad Street was currently restricted to a single lane for both north and southbound drivers following the incident.

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the scene.

The two occupants of the overturned vehicle were taken to hospital by EMS with minor injuries according to police.