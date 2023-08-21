Misha Pavelick's accused killer returns to youth court in Regina

The man accused of killing 19-year-old Misha Pavelick at a high school graduation party near Regina in May of 2006 will be back in youth court on Monday.

The man, who is now 34, cannot be named because he was 17 at the time of the incident.

He’s been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly fatally stabbing Pavelick at the grad party near Regina Beach.

Pavelick was 19 at the time of the incident.

In July the suspect told a judge that he was, “too busy working to find a lawyer”.

RCMP first announced that an arrest had been made and charges laid in the 17 year old case in late June.

Pavelick’s accused killer did not remain in custody following his initial arrest in June, according to RCMP.

More to come...