Misha Pavelick's accused killer returns to youth court in Regina
The man accused of killing 19-year-old Misha Pavelick at a high school graduation party near Regina in May of 2006 will be back in youth court on Monday.
The man, who is now 34, cannot be named because he was 17 at the time of the incident.
He’s been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly fatally stabbing Pavelick at the grad party near Regina Beach.
Pavelick was 19 at the time of the incident.
In July the suspect told a judge that he was, “too busy working to find a lawyer”.
RCMP first announced that an arrest had been made and charges laid in the 17 year old case in late June.
Pavelick’s accused killer did not remain in custody following his initial arrest in June, according to RCMP.
More to come...
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Human toll of wildfires 'unparalleled': The latest fire updates for the N.W.T.
Here are the latest fire updates for many of the communities in the Northwest Territories.
Heavy smoke hindering 'unprecedented' wildfire fight in B.C.'s Shuswap
The fight is far from over in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, where a wildfire has burned homes and businesses in multiple communities to the ground.
'Wonderful and positive': PM Trudeau thankful for Canadians' messages post-split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's grateful for the kind messages he's received from Canadians and is focused on moving forward, following the news that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have signed a legal separation agreement.
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies, attempted murders of 6
A former neonatal nurse convicted of murdering seven babies in her care and trying to kill six others at a hospital in northern England was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of release by a judge who highlighted "the cruelty and calculation" of her actions.
'We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.
'Things are looking up': Some evacuation orders lifted, lost homes being counted in B.C.'s Okanagan
Some people will be able to return home as an evacuation order for dozens of properties was rescinded in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.
Southern California prepares for more floods as post-Tropical Storm Hilary brings more rain
Tropical Storm Hilary deluged arid parts of Mexico and then drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs and inland mountains, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers.
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central U.S., setting heat records
Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.
Saskatoon
-
No injuries reported, dog rescued following Saskatoon house fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) is investigating after a house was reported in the west central region of the city.
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
'Just an awful scene': Sask. baseball teams forced to flee Kelowna due to wildfire risk
It was a sight Broden Bilokreli won't soon forget – stepping off his flight at Kelowna's International Airport and witnessing an ambient orange glow cover the mountains in the distance.
Winnipeg
-
'What's going to happen to us?': Dozens evicted from unsafe Winnipeg building
Residents at a Sargent Avenue apartment block could end up back on the street after their building was served a notice to vacate last week.
-
Winnipeg house goes up in flames for 4th time this year
Winnipeg firefighters rescued a person who was trapped inside a North End house that went up in flames on Sunday evening.
-
'Reduced to ash and rubble': Winnipeg man loses home in Kelowna wildfire
A Manitoba man living in B.C. says he's still in shock after his home was destroyed by wildfire last week.
Calgary
-
CPS investigation closes downtown CTrain station
Eastbound trains are not stopping at the Eighth Street S.W. LRT station as Calgary Police have taped off the area.
-
Fire crews battle blaze at southeast Calgary warehouse
The Calgary Fire Department quickly got the upper hand on a large fire that broke out inside a southeast warehouse Sunday night.
-
Support continues for NWT evacuees across Alberta
Alberta has been the fortress for evacuees fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories, encroaching on the capital of Yellowknife.
Edmonton
-
Another company of soldiers deployed to N.W.T to help with wildfire fight
Defence Minister Bill Blair says another company of soldiers is being deployed to Hay River in the Northwest Territories, which has been evacuated for more than a week due to a threatening wildfire nearby.
-
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sun today gives way to clouds Tuesday, Wednesday
A mild outlook for temperatures in the short term turns warmer by the end of the week in the capital region.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario expanding strong mayor powers to more cities, offering funding to those that meet housing targets
Ontario is expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities while providing municipalities financial “rewards” if they are able to meet housing targets.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walk off the job
Dozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walked off the job Monday morning.
-
'Very frustrating': Officials say lack of working smoke detectors in Ontario homes a troubling trend
A steady rise in the number of fatal fires in the province in recent years has prompted officials to launch a new public education campaign urging residents to test and maintain their smoke detectors.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating after body found in Rideau Canal
Ottawa police are investigating after a passerby found a body in the Rideau Canal on Sunday.
-
Climate protest group blocks Ottawa traffic to call for national firefighting agency
A protest group calling on the government to combat climate change claims three of its members were arrested Monday morning during a sit-in on the Plaza Bridge over the Rideau Canal while calling for a national firefighting agency.
-
Councillor aims to axe Ottawa's vacant unit tax this week
An Ottawa city councillor is looking to axe the city's new vacant unit tax this week, suggesting the administration of the new levy is "an unparalleled annual bureaucratic burden" on households.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver remains under air quality advisory, smoky conditions help Kelowna fire fight
As Metro Vancouver is being warned about the risk of particulates in the air from wildfire smoke, those battling blazes in the central Okanagan say the smoke is helping their cause.
-
Search underway for black bear that attacked woman hiking in Squamish: BCCOS
A woman was attacked by a black bear while hiking in Squamish over the weekend, prompting an investigation by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.
-
Heavy smoke hindering 'unprecedented' wildfire fight in B.C.'s Shuswap
The fight is far from over in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, where a wildfire has burned homes and businesses in multiple communities to the ground.
Montreal
-
Back-to-back shooting, stabbings leave 1 dead and 2 injured overnight: Montreal police
Police are investigating two incidents early Monday morning in northeast Montreal that left one dead and two injured.
-
After nearly 40 years in the biz, Montreal radio's Ken Connors will retire
Long-time Montreal radio personality Ken Connors will retire in January of 2024. The 'Weekends With Ken' host on CJAD 800 made the announcement on the air Monday morning while filling in for Andrew Carter.
-
Pierrefonds man charged with first-degree murder of his wife
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her husband, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island wildfire grows to more than 15 square kilometres
A pair of wildfires burning out of control on Vancouver Island have merged into one large fire measuring more than 15 square kilometres.
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in Kelowna
As flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
Southern B.C. seeing smoky skies from Vancouver Island to the Alberta border
A haze has settled over virtually all of southern British Columbia as hundreds of wildfires burn across the province.
Atlantic
-
Recently shuffled Liberal cabinet is meeting in Charlottetown this week
The Liberal cabinet is in Prince Edward Island's capital this week for a retreat as it gets ready for the next sitting of the Parliament.
-
Nova Scotians concerned about wildfires in B.C.
A number of Nova Scotians are closely watching the fires in British Columbia, concerned about friends and family living there. Others are sharing heartfelt concern, given they faced a similar situation with the wildfires in Nova Scotia just a few months ago.
-
Man facing several charges after stabbing in Eskasoni: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia say an Eskasoni man is facing a slew of charges following an alleged stabbing early Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Harassment charge withdrawn against Sudbury area OPP sergeant
CTV News learned Monday morning, the criminal harassment charge against a Sudbury-area Ontario Provincial Police sergeant has been withdrawn.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walk off the job
Dozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walked off the job Monday morning.
-
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
Kitchener
-
E-scooter rider in Guelph dies from injuries
An e-scooter rider who was found by the side of the road with life-threatening injuries in Guelph on Wednesday has died.
-
‘I want answers for why my son was killed’: Mother’s plea for shooter to come forward
A vigil was held Sunday in honour of Joshua Tarnue, the 18-year old who was shot and killed in downtown Kitchener on Aug. 13.
-
76-year-old subdues 29-year-old stabbing suspect until police arrive: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 29-year-old in connection to a stabbing and say they have a 76-year-old to thank for keeping the suspect in place.