Missing 3 month old child found safe, mother still missing, Regina police say

Regina police said Brittany Shewchuk is still missing but her three-month-old son has been found safe. (Courtesy: Regina Police Service) Regina police said Brittany Shewchuk is still missing but her three-month-old son has been found safe. (Courtesy: Regina Police Service)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener