Missing 3 month old child found safe, mother still missing, Regina police say

A three-month-old child who was reported missing along with his 26-year-old mother has been found safe, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

RPS said the child was dropped off at a residence by his mother over the weekend.

Those caring for him called police Tuesday morning, RPS said.

The boy’s mother, 26-year-old Brittany Shewchuk is still missing.

RPS said Shewchuk is about five feet five inches tall and 160 pounds with long blonde and pink hair and brown eyes.

RPS said they are concerned for Shewchuk’s safety and well-being.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.