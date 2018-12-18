

CTV Regina





The RCMP says it has found what it believes to be the remains of a missing Fort Qu’Appelle man last seen in October.

Gary Pelletier, 68, was last seen on Oct. 13. He was reported missing to police on Oct. 18.

The RCMP says human remains were found within the town limits of Fort Qu’Appelle on Sunday. The Search and Rescue Team also found “several items of interest,” police said in a news release.

The RCMP is working with the coroner’s office to identify the remains, but police believe it is Pelletier. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Pelletier's family has been notified.