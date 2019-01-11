

CTV Regina





Wynyard RCMP have found a missing 11-year-old girl from Bankend on Thursday collapsed face down in the snow, but alive.

The girl was transported to hospital to be treated for hypothermia and injuries related to exposure.

The RCMP received a call around 5:13 p.m., when a parent reported the girl missing and believed she left the residence on her own between 3 and 5 p.m. The mother had been away from the home, while the 11-year-old was home sick.

When the mother returned home, there were tracks in the snow leaving the residence. After following the tracks and checking with neighbours, the mother called RCMP.

Wynyard RCMP, Wadena RCMP, conservation officers, a volunteer firefighter form Wishart, Saskatchewan Highway Patrol, Saskatchewan Search and Rescue and a RCMP Police Dog were called in to search the area.

STARS were also called to assist as darkness and temperatures began to drop.

About two hours into the search, a local volunteer noticed footprints just outside the search area and followed them with a 4X4 truck across an open field, where she was found in light bush near a frozen slough about four miles west of Bankend.