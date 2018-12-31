

CTV Regina





The RCMP is investigating after a missing man was found dead near Day Star First Nation.

Police say the investigation into the man’s disappearance began on Sunday after family members said they hadn’t seen the man since Saturday afternoon.

While looking into the man’s disappearance, the RCMP says Wynyard EMS reported a man found dead on Grid Road 743 north of the first nation. Police were able to identify the missing man and his family has been notified.

The death is currently under investigation by the Coroner’s Officer, Forensic Identification and Major Crimes. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.