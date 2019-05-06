

CTV Regina





The theme for this year’s Missing Persons Week is “safety for all” according to the province.

Missing Persons Week runs from May 5 to 11, and will include scheduled events in Regina, Saskatoon, La Loche, Wadena, Prince Albert and Yorkton.

“It’s an unfortunate fact that there are families out there who are still waiting for their loved ones to come home,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said in a news release. “It’s important that we, as a province, continue the work being done to find missing persons and to address the reasons people go missing in the first place.”

There are 134 long-term missing persons in Saskatchewan, according to the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police.

