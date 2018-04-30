Missing Persons Week is giving the province the chance to focus on the 126 long-term missing persons cases in Saskatchewan.

The week was declared at the First Nations University on Monday morning, with government officials, police officers and community leaders all in attendance.

Richele Bear is one of the 126 people missing in the province. The 22-year-old was last seen leaving a Regina residence in the 900 block of Rae Street on Aug. 9, 2013.

In 2016, Clayton Eichler pleaded guilty to killing Bear and another Indigenous woman, Kelly Goforth. Bear’s body still hasn’t been found.

At his trial, Eichler said he couldn’t remember where he put Bear’s body.

Elder Lorraine Yuzicapi, Bear’s great grandmother, says the family prays every day that they will one day be able to put Bear’s body to rest.

“We should mourn and be able to let go,” she said. “That’s what I want to see of Richele.”

“We know that if we go back to our ways, our ways will heal us,” added Neal Sioux, another one of Bear’s relatives. “Along with our ceremonies, every year we do our sun dance, we have a prayer for the missing and murdered.”

The theme of this year’s Missing Persons Week is “We all have a role.”

With files from CTV Regina's Creeson Agecoutay