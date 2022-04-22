Missing Regina man found dead: police

A 51-year-old man who was previously reported missing has been found dead, Regina police said in a release.

The body of Jason David Henderson was found just before 8 a.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of Angus Street, just west of downtown.

Police reached out to the public on March 14 asking for information on Henderson’s possible whereabouts. At that time he had not been in contact with family or friends for several weeks.

Henderson’s next-of-kin has been notified.

During investigation, police said they had no evidence that led them to believe Henderson had come to harm.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).