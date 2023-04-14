Missing Sask. woman may be in Regina, RCMP say

A 32-year-old woman who was last seen in Sedley, Sask. on March 25 may be in Regina, RCMP said.

Fillmore RCMP said Jaycee Geml was last seen on Blanchard Street in Sedley, she is described by police as approximately five foot six inches tall and 170 pounds.

“She has medium-length brown hair and green eyes. Jaycee wears glasses and has a purple rose tattooed on her left calf. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings and black boots,” an RCMP news release said.

RCMP said Geml may be in Regina but cannot confirm that.

Police are asking anyone who sees Geml to contact Fillmore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Sedley is about 54 kilometres southeast of Regina.