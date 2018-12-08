

CTV Regina





Twenty-six year old Colton Koop has been found dead in the Swift Current Creek, upstream from where his truck was found weeks ago.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the RCMP’s “F” Division Underwater Recovery team found Koop’s body under the ice, according to a news release.

Koop was last seen on Nov. 16th. Swift Current Municipal RCMP said they received a call that morning around 6 a.m. Apparently a 2014 red Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck going southbound on 6th Avenue NE had gone through a guardrail and stopped in the Swift Current Creek, the release said.

When the fire department arrived on the scene, it was confirmed there was no one in the vehicle.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team was at the site the next day. They removed the truck from the creek and said there was no one in the water immediately under or around the truck.

The investigation showed that the incident might have happened as early as 2 a.m., but the exact time isn’t known.

The RCMP is continuing its investigation into the incident.