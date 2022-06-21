Missing teen found dead near shore of Sask. lake: RCMP

A teenage boy who was reported missing near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park in Saskatchewan was found dead early Tuesday morning.

RCMP said the boy’s body was found by a member of the public around 6:30 a.m. near the shoreline in the area around Barney’s Beach where he was last seen on Friday, according to a news release.

“His family has been notified and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” RCMP said in the news release.

During the initial investigation, RCMP learned that five teens were walking and swimming in the water near Barney’s Beach when one of them was swept away from shore, according to a news release.

RCMP search and dive teams assisted with the investigation.