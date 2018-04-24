

A large number of missing youth in the Queen City is starting to have an impact on resources within the Regina Police Service.

Police say the number of youth going missing each year is growing. Whether the young person is missing for the first time, or has gone missing many times before, the Regina Police Service says it treats every case seriously.

From 2014 to 2017, the number of youth missing person occurrences has been rising. There were 1,422 missing youth cases last year.

The numbers could actually be higher than reported, because police say they do not include youth who turned 18 within the time of data collection.

Police spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich says missing youth cases are assigned to the community resources division and the file is handled by the missing persons coordinator.

“That person would be responsible for, in some cases, getting out there and looking as well,” Popowich told CTV News on Tuesday. “In some instances, just coordinating those other efforts and quarter-backing the investigation to find the child, especially if it goes on through a day or a couple of days or even a week.”

Police also work closely with parents, government and community organizations to resolve incidents where youth continue to go missing.

With files from CTV Regina's Creeson Agecoutay