REGINA -- The Queen City is hosting the cast and crew of an upcoming action-packed feature film.

“Cagefighter” follows an MMA knock-out specialist, and stars Alex Montagnani, UFC Legend Chuck Liddell, Gina Gershon, Jon Moxley, Jay “Christian” Reso and Luke Rockhold.

The production just finished three days of filming at the Brandt Centre and Mosaic Stadium.

“More than 50 Saskatchewan residents are employed on the production, which also utilized many local suppliers and locations, including the Saskatchewan Soundstage. The producers attribute their ability to make this project work in the Province of Saskatchewan to the support of Creative Saskatchewan, the talented members of the local creative community and the support of a number of local investors and sponsors,” Anamorphic Media and Trilight Entertainment said in a press release.

Cagefighter will be the fourth project of the year for the studios, which also produced The Doorman, Girl, Double Dutch International and Just Noise.

“Trilight got its start in Saskatchewan and we’ve brought a number of films back since that time. Cagefighter is a big film, and we’re glad we’ve been able to bring it home,”said Producer Shayne Putzlocher.