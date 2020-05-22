REGINA -- The Saskatchewan NDP says MLAs could be back in the legislature by the middle of next month.

Opposition leader Ryan Meili said the government has proposed June 15 as a date to return to the legislative assembly.

Meili says the government plans to present a budget on that date. The province tabled a scaled-back budget with only spending estimates on March 18. The legislative assembly has been suspended since that date.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer presented a fiscal update in April that predicted $1.3 billion to $3.3 billion in lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Premier Scott Moe said the Ministry of Finance will release more revenue projections in June. He also said the province plans to release a full budget before Saskatchewan residents head to the polls in October.

The province has not confirmed if MLAs will return to the legislature on June 15. On Thursday, Moe confirmed the government and opposition are discussing for a full budget but didn’t go into further detail.