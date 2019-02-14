

CTV Regina





Family members of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) took to the streets in north central Regina on Valentine’s Day for a memorial walk.

Maxime Goforth was one of the participants.

About six years ago, Goforth’s daughter, Kelly, and Richelle Bear were killed by Clayton Bo Eichler.

“I wanted people to remember this is an issue and I don’t think it will stop,” Goforth said. “Mind you, I would like to just end the violence but it doesn’t.”

Eichler was sentenced to life prison with no chance of parole for 20 years.

Bear’s body has yet to be found.

“Her mom deserves her to come home. She’s waiting to finally lay her to rest,” Goforth said.

The MMIWG inquiry heard from 1,500 family members in more than 15 communities across the country.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is hoping it will lead to meaningful change.

“In terms of justice and health and education, every sector across the board to know and understand that sometimes these sectors are part of the problem,” said vice-chief of FSIN Heather Bear.

The final MMIWG’s final report is expected to be released on April 30.

Based on reporting by CTV’s Creeson Agecoutay