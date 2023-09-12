MMIWG2S+ memorial unveiled on Muskowekwan First Nation

A monument honouring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit individuals (MMIWG2S+) was unveiled on Muskowekwan First Nation.

The event was held Tuesday at the Touchwood Agency Tribal Council (TATC) office near Punnichy, Sask. located approximately 130 kilometres northeast of Regina.

The TATC represents four First Nations in the area including Daystar, George Gordon, Kawacatoose, and Muskowekwan.

Beginning the day with a pipe ceremony – the unveiling was preceded by remarks from local leaders, members of TATC as well as prayers.

The monument is made up of an assortment of colours and depicts a woman holding two young girls in her arms.

For the event, performances by singers and drum groups from Kawacatoose First Nation were also featured.

A jingle dress healing dance presentation along with Elders prayer followed the unveiling.

First observed in 2010, May 5 marks Red Dress Day – which honours and brings awareness to the thousands of Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people who have gone missing or have been murdered across Canada.

