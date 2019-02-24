Mobile Crisis Services asking for gloves, scarves as temp. drops
CTV Regina
Published Sunday, February 24, 2019 3:39PM CST
Mobile Crisis Services in Regina is asking for donations of gloves and scarves as the temperature dropped to dangerous levels in Saskatchewan over the weekend.
In a tweet, the centre said it’s out of gloves and scarves for people in need.
Most of the province is under an extreme cold warning, with daytime highs in the -20s and wind chill values making it feel like -40s.
Donations can be dropped off at 1646 11th Avenue.