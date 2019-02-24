

Mobile Crisis Services in Regina is asking for donations of gloves and scarves as the temperature dropped to dangerous levels in Saskatchewan over the weekend.

In a tweet, the centre said it’s out of gloves and scarves for people in need.

URGENT! The wicked cold is still upon on us but we are out of gloves and scarves for people in need! If you can help out, please drop these items off to 1646 11th Avenue. ��❄️ — Mobile Crisis Services Inc. (@MCS_Regina) February 24, 2019

Most of the province is under an extreme cold warning, with daytime highs in the -20s and wind chill values making it feel like -40s.

Donations can be dropped off at 1646 11th Avenue.