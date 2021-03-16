REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan will be providing a COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medial health officer, will update the province from the Legislative Building at 3 p.m. CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca will stream the update live.

Last week, COVID-19 restrictions were loosened to allow gatherings of up to 10 people in a private residence, limited to two or three social bubbles.

On Friday, the province warned of increased transmission of COVID-19 variants of concern in Regina. It warned further measures could be taken in the community if spread continued.

As of Monday, there are 70 confirmed variant cases in the province and 210 total presumptive cases.