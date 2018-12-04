

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his Alberta counterpart Rachel Notley want to add the price of oil to the agenda of the First Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for Friday in Montreal.

They say in an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the current agenda “does not include any discussion on the crisis facing the energy industry and the price differential that is crippling the Alberta, Saskatchewan and Canadian economies.”

The letter goes on to say Canada is losing $80 million a day without access to tidewater and world prices for Alberta oil and gas.

The premiers want to see the meeting agenda modified to include a discussion on the importance of oil to the Canadian economy.

They have asked for energy market access and the economic impacts of price differential to be discussed at the meeting.

“This is a core issue that must be resolved,” the letter adds.