Moe off to Europe for trade mission

The premier intends to market Saskatchewan as a reliable supplier of everything from oil and gas to wheat and canola in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Premier Scott Moe left for Europe Saturday where he plans to make stops in both the United Kingdom and Germany in an effort to reinforce that Saskatchewan is a reliable supplier of food and energy for those countries not willing to trade with Russia any longer.

“We’ll be putting forward that they should be sourcing those goods from Saskatchewan,” Premier Moe said before boarding his flight. “Not only because of the way they are produced but ultimately because we’re a trustworthy trading partner.”

I am heading to the UK and Germany to reinforce the role SK can play in food & energy security.



If other countries are worried about the environment, sustainability, and geopolitical stability, then they should be looking to SK to supply the food, fuel & fertilizer they need. pic.twitter.com/uBmdeBzMfr — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) March 26, 2022

This trade mission comes as food and energy prices soar worldwide due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Moe will travel to London to establish a Saskatchewan trade office in the British capital before moving on to Germany.

Moe expects to extend an invitation to the Ukrainian refugees there that have been displaced due to the situation in Ukraine.

“I’m looking forward to having a concrete plan,” Moe explained. “Where we can support them in a transition to Saskatchewan.”

Saskatchewan has vowed to accept an unlimited number of Ukrainian refugees. The Ukrainian community in the province is already preparing.

“We have more than 350 families that have signed up to host Ukrainian displaced families,” said Petro Nakutnyy, the Co-Chair of the Ukrainian Settlement Community of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

“And over 100 employers that told us that they are willing to hire Ukrainian displaced people.”

An estimated 10,000 Ukrainian refugees have already made their way into Canada.

Many refugees fled Ukraine with very few possessions and there are calls on the federal government to cover the cost of flying to Canada.

“The people that are leaving Ukraine, they have nothing,” said Terry Kuzyk of the Ukrainian Canada Congress’s Regina Branch.

“So a lot of them are women and children, so we need the federal government to step up and provide something for them.”