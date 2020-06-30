REGINA -- Premier Scott Moe said Tuesday that people may be required to wear masks in cases where there is a localized outbreak.

Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, Moe told reporters that masks would only be required temporarily should an area of the province find itself in an outbreak situation.

He suggested the measure could help prevent the province from taking more drastic action, like closing businesses.

He pointed to Toronto as a place where officials may be requiring people to wear masks, saying this is a discussion worth having.

Moe said he wears a mask sometimes, particularly when he gets a hair cut, but not all the time.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, said there are occasions where people should wear a mask.

He said in cases where people can’t physically distance themselves by two metres, it is good practice to wear a mask. This would be applicable when visiting a doctor or getting a hair cut, he said.

Shahab said masks likely aren’t required for walking or enjoying the outdoors.