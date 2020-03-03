REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is tied with the highest approval rating among Canadian premiers, according to a survey from the Angus Reid Institute.

Moe held steady at 58 per cent approval in the poll from February, along with Quebec’s François Legault.

58 per cent of Saskatchewan residents approve of Premier Scott Moe, the same number who did at the end of 2019: https://t.co/JKiw3RCDw7 pic.twitter.com/o2ZALq4sa7 — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) March 3, 2020

After an unsteady month across Canada headlined by rail blockades and coronavirus concerns, all but three premiers dropped in approval, with Moe and New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs seeing no change and Nova Scotia’s Stephen McNeil rising marginally.

Premiers’ Performance: In the wake of pipeline problems, approval of both Kenney and Horgan falls. Read more at: https://t.co/JKiw3RCDw7 pic.twitter.com/AmI9YrTi3Z — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) March 3, 2020

The Saskatchewan Legislature is back in session this week, but it is being overshadowed by speculation of a potential spring election. Saskatchewan must head to the polls by October 26, 2020.