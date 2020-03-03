Moe tied for highest approval rating among Canadian premiers: Angus Reid
Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 11:37AM CST
REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is tied with the highest approval rating among Canadian premiers, according to a survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
Moe held steady at 58 per cent approval in the poll from February, along with Quebec’s François Legault.
After an unsteady month across Canada headlined by rail blockades and coronavirus concerns, all but three premiers dropped in approval, with Moe and New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs seeing no change and Nova Scotia’s Stephen McNeil rising marginally.
The Saskatchewan Legislature is back in session this week, but it is being overshadowed by speculation of a potential spring election. Saskatchewan must head to the polls by October 26, 2020.