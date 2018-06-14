

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





Rainfall across the province has helped keep the ground moist over the last few weeks, to help producers get close to the end of seeding.

Seeding is nearly complete, but there are still a few fields being seeded for green feed and silage.

Growth is still delayed and patchy in some regions because of the dry conditions, but the rain has helped germination in those areas.

Many regions received rainfall this week, including the southeast which has been of the drier regions over the last few months. They got large amounts of rain that caused flooding, but the moisture will help replenish pasture and hay growth.

Provincially topsoil moisture is rated at a nine per cent surplus and 73 per cent adequate, and hay land and topsoil moisture is rated at a six per cent surplus and 68 per cent adequate.

The majority of provincial crops are in good shape developmentally. Seventy-four per cent of spring cereals, 70 per cent of oilseeds and 76 per cent of pulse crops are at normal stages of development for this time of year.

Most of the damage to crops this week was due to flooding, lack of moisture, hail, strong winds and insects like flea beetles and cutworms.