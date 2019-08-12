

CTV Regina





Fire crews attended to the scene of a house fire in the 1400 block of Athol St on Monday evening.

A small home was damaged in the blaze, and crews were working to extinguish some remaining hot spots in the house, around 6 p.m.

Teams from SaskPower, SaskEnergy police and EMS are also attending the scene.

The 1400 block was closed to traffic as crews worked to put out the blaze.

Details will be added as more information becomes available.