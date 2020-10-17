REGINA -- Two people were seriously injured in Moose Jaw in an alleged assault on Friday night.

In a release, Moose Jaw Police said two people were found with multiple stab wounds in the 0 block of River Street West, just before midnight.

The victims were transported to hospital by EMS.

Police said the investigation is ongoing to identify potential witnesses and suspects, and collect further evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.