

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





A Moose Jaw barber is working to end the stigma around homelessness one haircut at a time.

When Jason Gauthier moved to Moose Jaw from Okotoks, Alta., he brought his business — Street Cuts — with him.

“It’s an organization that cuts hair for the homeless every two weeks,” Gauthier said. “We provide street counselling, street barbering and just lending an ear and embracing community.”

After spending time both on the streets and in a prison cell, Gauthier decided the best way to help himself was helping others. He trained as a counsellor with the Salvation Army. Street Cuts combines those skills with his love of cutting hair.

“I’ll someone and I’ll say ‘hey, you want a free haircut, come here,’ and they’ll sit down and they’re very hesitant,” he said. “As soon as a say ‘my name is Jay, I was homeless, I’m a barber, I want to give back, is that cool?’ and instantly we’re friends.”

After his first round of cuts at Riverside Mission in Moose Jaw, people are enjoying their new looks.

“It really helped out and some others are really happy to have their hair cut,” said Walter Vanderlee, a volunteer at the mission.

His experience and stories also provide some perspective.

“Not only does he give his time, he gives his advice and his wisdom,” said Mark Kelly with the mission. “He’s come from a night and day background, from where he is now to where he was before, and the guy’s an inspiration to people who want to change their life.”

Gauthier wants to help people on the streets get back on their feet, just like he was able to do.