Moose Jaw bridge 'permanently closed' to vehicle traffic: city

The Coteau Street East bridge has been closed to traffic after evaluation by engineers shows ‘unacceptable risk’ to vehicles.

In a news release, the City of Moose Jaw announced that condition assessments of the bridge were done by an engineering consultant.

The evaluation showed that the 110 year-old structure has “significantly deteriorated to the point that they now pose an unacceptable risk to vehicular traffic.”

Concrete road blocks have been placed at either end of the bridge to prevent access to vehicles.

Foot traffic is still allowed at this time.