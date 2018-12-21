

CTV Regina





Moose Jaw city council has approved a new SaskPower natural gas plant in the Moose Jaw Industrial Park.

The Crown says the station will help provide reliable electricity and meet load growth demands in the area. Since it is a natural gas plant, it can also support intermittent generation options including wind and solar.

SaskPower says the plant will produce enough power for a city the size of Saskatoon and is expected to come online in 2024.