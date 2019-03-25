

CTV Regina





Moose Jaw city council will be putting forward the name of two new appointments to the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Corp., and discussing the Cultural Centre’s AGM at city council tonight.

These items will be addressed by council before the noise bylaw is discussed by executive committee.

The committee is set to examine potential solutions to noise-related complaints in the downtown area. The discussion was sparked by a number of noise-complaints that resulted in charges laid against a local business, Dance Fitness with Kyra.

Executive committee is also putting forward recommendations on amendments to the smoking bylaw, which would see the current smoking bylaw updated to include related substances such as cannabis.