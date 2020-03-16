MOOSE JAW -- The City of Moose Jaw will close all community and recreation facilities until further notice, in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The following facilities will be affected by closures:

City Hall

All arenas including Mosaic Place, Pla-Mor Palace and Kinsmen Sportsplex

Kinsmen Sportsplex Swimming Pool

Yara Centre

Moose Jaw Cultural Centre

Moose Jaw Public Library

Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery

Residents can use the City Hall mail slot to drop off payments or important documents.

City recreation passes will be suspended until facilities re-open. Members will be credited for lost time. Customers who cancel will get a pro-rated refund.

Moose Jaw Transit will continue operating on regular schedules.