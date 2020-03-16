Moose Jaw closes all city run facilities
Published Monday, March 16, 2020 5:54PM CST
Moose Jaw City Hall is shown in this photo. (Marc Smith / CTV News Regina)
MOOSE JAW -- The City of Moose Jaw will close all community and recreation facilities until further notice, in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The following facilities will be affected by closures:
- City Hall
- All arenas including Mosaic Place, Pla-Mor Palace and Kinsmen Sportsplex
- Kinsmen Sportsplex Swimming Pool
- Yara Centre
- Moose Jaw Cultural Centre
- Moose Jaw Public Library
- Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery
Residents can use the City Hall mail slot to drop off payments or important documents.
City recreation passes will be suspended until facilities re-open. Members will be credited for lost time. Customers who cancel will get a pro-rated refund.
Moose Jaw Transit will continue operating on regular schedules.